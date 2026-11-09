WordPress Drag and Drop File Upload for Elementor Forms <=1.5.3 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2025-49387
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-49387https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms/vulnerability/wordpress-drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms-plugin-1-5-3-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 28, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- add-ons.org
- Product
- drag-and-drop-file-upload-for-elementor-forms
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