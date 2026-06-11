WordPress Newsletters <= 4.13 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-3018
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/newsletters-lite/newsletters-413-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3566485/newsletters-lite
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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