WordPress Welcart e-Commerce < 2.12.7 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-120597
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120597https://github.com/bevennyamande/welcart-pochttps://wordpress.org/plugins/usc-e-shop/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- welcart
- Product
- welcart_e-commerce
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