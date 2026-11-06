Zulip Server 11.0 - 12.1 - Unauthenticated Custom Profile Field Disclosure CVE-2026-115574
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/zulip/zulip/security/advisories/GHSA-3m37-hwq6-jrj8https://github.com/zulip/zulip/commit/6f33a8fa345ba776039a3f46131c253599a3ba15https://github.com/zulip/zulip/commit/774d4c7b12755178fa406f0c0f3b2cafdbbec32chttps://github.com/zulip/zulip/pull/39913https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-115574
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zulip
- Product
- zulip_server
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