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How to bruteforce IT and server management apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor

Bruteforcing login endpoints is essential for assessing the security of IT and server management applications. Gaining access to these web apps can expose critical administrative controls, server configurations, database access, email accounts, and other sensitive assets that attackers target. 

This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for cPanel, Plesk, Webmin, phpMyAdmin, and more, helping you discover login parameters, analyze authentication mechanisms, and test login security measures. By applying these techniques, you can pinpoint authentication weaknesses before malicious attackers do, ensuring a stronger security posture for the systems you audit.

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How to check CloudPanel for weak credentials

Deployment method: Vultr marketplace

1. Find the web app login endpoint for CloudPanel

The default admin login page for CloudPanel is typically located on the /login endpoint on port 8443.

Admin login page for CloudPanel

2. Discover the CloudPanel login parameters

Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.

CloudPanel Web Developer Tools

In Cloudpanel, the csrftoken parameter is a critical security feature used to prevent Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks. It ensures the form submission is coming from the same site and session, protecting the website and its users from malicious actions.

3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms

After one invalid attempt, CloudPanel returns the following message:

Cloudpanel login error

Hydra commands and output

In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands:

hydra -s 8443 -l namedame -p bad-password cloudpanel.pentest-ground.com https-post-form "/login:userName=^USER^&password=^PASS^&_csrf_token=8662edda832bd09b91ef351af3ffccf0.P7XJW8hraBMweBYkcs4HkRMIuMEqBVk9oP9yseTmNJY.aYWFFIA4BlpRTURwG6Z2xEBR_Khda24I1qcZgdGyBK5y3r085VsHfXRNdQ&submit=:Invalid credentials." -V
hydra -s 8443 -l namedame -p CloudPanel4321 cloudpanel.pentest-ground.com https-post-form "/login:userName=^USER^&password=^PASS^&_csrf_token=8662edda832bd09b91ef351af3ffccf0.P7XJW8hraBMweBYkcs4HkRMIuMEqBVk9oP9yseTmNJY.aYWFFIA4BlpRTURwG6Z2xEBR_Khda24I1qcZgdGyBK5y3r085VsHfXRNdQ&submit=:Invalid credentials." -V
Cloudpanel Hydra output

As explained in the login parameters discovery section, the csrftoken is used as a CSRF token and is dynamically set. Since Hydra cannot use a session to automatically set this parameter, it marks both invalid and valid credentials as valid.


Since the first scenario didn't work, we did not proceed with testing the second one.

Password Auditor commands and results

For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:


The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.


The screenshots below show that the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.

Cloudpanel Password Auditor scan results

The Password Auditor also provides a screenshot of the logged-in session to verify the validity of the provided credentials.

Password Auditor screenshot of the Cloudpanel logged-in session

For the second scenario, we just changed the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 13 passwords (12 invalid and 1 valid). 

Cloudpanel Password Auditor scan findings

In the second scenario, the Password Auditor on Pentest-Tools.com identified the valid credentials.

Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor

Learn when to use Hydra for brute-force attacks and when the Password Auditor’s automation, screenshot capture, and proof-based reporting provide a better alternative for correctly identifying login credentials with greater speed and accuracy. 

By testing these login security measures, you can identify risks that could lead to unauthorized server access, control panel takeovers, or database breaches, helping organizations stay ahead of real-world threats.

phpMyAdmincPanel WHM cPanel loginPlesk web proWebminRoxy-WICloudPanel