How to check Plesk web pro for weak credentials

Bruteforcing login endpoints is essential for assessing the security of IT and server management applications. Gaining access to these web apps can expose critical administrative controls, server configurations, database access, email accounts, and other sensitive assets that attackers target.

This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for cPanel, Plesk, Webmin, phpMyAdmin, and more, helping you discover login parameters, analyze authentication mechanisms, and test login security measures. By applying these techniques, you can pinpoint authentication weaknesses before malicious attackers do, ensuring a stronger security posture for the systems you audit.