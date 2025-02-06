How to bruteforce monitoring and security apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor
Every CMS and e-commerce platform handles authentication differently, with varying levels of protection like rate limiting, CAPTCHAs, and account lockouts. This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, PrestaShop, and Magento, helping you correctly identify weak login endpoints, analyze error messages, and work around security mechanisms for efficient pentests and security assessments.
You’ll find detailed Hydra commands for precise, high-efficiency bruteforcing, along with insights on using our Password Auditor to automate credential testing. This comparison makes it easier to choose which tool can help you brute-forcing faster and more effectively by capturing screenshots of logged-in sessions and generating detailed proof of valid credentials.
How to check Kibana for weak credentials
Deployment method: Docker compose ELK
1. Find the web app login endpoint for Kibana
The Kibana login form often sits on the /login endpoint on port 5601.
2. Discover the Kibana login parameters
Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.
3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms
After one invalid attempt, Kibana returns the following message:
Hydra commands and output
In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands:
hydra -s 5601 -l elastic -p test kibana.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/login:{\"providerType\"\:\"basic\",\"providerName\"\:\"basic\",\"currentURL\"\:\"http\:\/\/kibana.pentest-ground.com\:5601\/login\",\"params\"\:{\"username\"\:\"elastic\",\"password\"\:\"test\"}}:H=Content-Type\: application/json:F=Username or password is incorrect. Please try again." -V -I
hydra -s 5601 -l elastic -p changeme kibana.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/login:{\"providerType\"\:\"basic\",\"providerName\"\:\"basic\",\"currentURL\"\:\"http\:\/\/kibana.pentest-ground.com\:5601\/login\",\"params\"\:{\"username\"\:\"elastic\",\"password\"\:\"test\"}}:H=Content-Type\: application/json:F=Username or password is incorrect. Please try again." -V -I
As you can see from the output, Hydra marked both tries as invalid credentials.
Since the first scenario didn't work, we did not proceed with testing the second one.
Password Auditor commands and results
For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:
Ports: Use port from target URL
Services: HTTP
Wordlists: pa-benchmark
The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.
The screenshots below show that the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.
The Password Auditor also provides a screenshot of the logged-in session to verify the validity of the provided credentials.
For the second scenario, we modified the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 12 passwords (11 invalid and 1 valid).
The Password Auditor identified the valid credentials when testing 2 users and 12 passwords.
Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor
Whether you’re testing a single admin account or running large-scale credential audits, this guide gives you the practical techniques and automation strategies to improve your credential auditing workflow while avoiding unnecessary detection.