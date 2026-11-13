Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Apache bRPC Heap Profiler - Remote Command Injection CVE-2025-60021

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-60021https://github.com/apache/brpc/pull/3101https://lists.apache.org/thread/xy51d2fx6drzhfp92xptsx5845q7b37m
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 16, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans