Apache bRPC Heap Profiler - Remote Command Injection CVE-2025-60021
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-60021https://github.com/apache/brpc/pull/3101https://lists.apache.org/thread/xy51d2fx6drzhfp92xptsx5845q7b37m
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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