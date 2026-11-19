Technical details

CVE-2026-119618 sits in mod_http2, the Apache HTTP Server module that implements HTTP/2, and in the standalone mod_h2 project it came from. Apache disclosed it on November 11, 2026, with the fix in httpd 2.4.71. Anthropic's OSS Scanner and Google Cloud Vulnerability Research found it independently.

When an HTTP/2 request has no body, a Content-Type header, and no Content-Length , a worker thread adds a Content-Length: 0 header to a table that draws memory from the connection's shared, lock-free allocator, racing the connection thread for the same memory. The fix moves that write into memory the worker owns.

What an attacker can do by exploiting CVE-2026-119618

Corrupt the heap of an Apache child/worker process with HTTP/2 requests, without credentials

Potentially run code with the web server's privileges (Red Hat; public code shows the corruption, not code execution, as of November 12, 2026)

Any product that bundles Apache 2.4.55 to 2.4.70 with HTTP/2 inherits the flaw: container images built before November 11, appliances, and control panels that ship their own Apache build. Check those with the vendor.

Potential business impact: what this can mean for your organization

Public reproduction work already crashes Apache child processes, so availability is the most immediate risk for vulnerable Apache servers: dropped requests and failed checkouts, logins, or API calls each time a child process crashes, with repeated triggers degrading service until you patch or turn off HTTP/2.

If an attacker turns the memory corruption into code execution, here are a couple of scenarios to prepare for:

A data breach that starts reporting clocks : 72 hours under GDPR for personal data, and a 24-hour early warning under NIS2 for organizations in scope

: 72 hours under GDPR for personal data, and a 24-hour early warning under NIS2 for organizations in scope Content you didn't publish served from your domain , which can get your site blocklisted by browsers and erode customer trust

, which can get your site blocklisted by browsers and erode customer trust Recovery costs : rebuilding hosts, rotating every credential the server could read, and reviewing logs across the exposure window

: rebuilding hosts, rotating every credential the server could read, and reviewing logs across the exposure window Compliance findings: PCI DSS v4.0 expects critical security patches within one month of release (Requirement 6.3.3)

For hosting providers and SaaS vendors, one compromised Apache server can potentially affect every customer site or tenant it serves.

Apache HTTP Server versions vulnerable to CVE-2026-119618

Apache HTTP Server 2.4.55 through 2.4.70 is vulnerable when HTTP/2 is enabled, as is standalone mod_h2 2.0.8 through 2.0.42.

Branch or build Support status Vulnerable versions Fixed in Apache HTTP Server 2.4 (upstream) Active 2.4.55 through 2.4.70 2.4.71 Apache HTTP Server below 2.4.55 Active branch, older releases Not affected by this CVE Upgrade anyway: older releases miss other fixes Standalone mod_h2 (GitHub) Archived June 2026 2.0.8 through 2.0.42 No standalone release; use the mod_http2 bundled with httpd 2.4.71 RHEL 10 / AlmaLinux 10 Vendor-supported mod_http2 before 2.0.29-5.el10_3.1 mod_http2-2.0.29-5.el10_3.1 RHEL 8 and earlier Vendor-supported Not affected - Debian Vendor-supported Stable releases vulnerable as of Nov 12 sid: 2.4.71-1; stable: pending Azure Linux 4.0 Vendor-supported mod_http2 2.0.39 mod_http2 2.0.42-2 with the CVE patch

Two notes to consider when assessing your servers:

distribution packages often carry the fix under an older version number, so check the package changelog, not only the version string.

Embedded copies (appliances, control panels, bundled binaries, container images) need their own inventory.

CVE-2026-119618 severity score unpacked

Apache: critical (textual rating, no CVSS score published)

critical (textual rating, no CVSS score published) Red Hat: CVSS v3.1 base score 9.8 ( AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H ), overall Critical; RHEL 9 and 10 packages rated Important because their builds give each HTTP/2 stream its own allocator

CVSS v3.1 base score ( ), overall Critical; RHEL 9 and 10 packages rated Important because their builds give each HTTP/2 stream its own allocator NVD: no score as of November 12, 2026

Scoring factors:

No authentication required

No user interaction required

Reachable over the network, but only on servers that negotiate HTTP/2

What slows exploitation: the trigger needs a narrow request shape and timing window, per Helix ML's lab, and RHEL's allocator design raises the bar further.

The TL;DR for leadership: any internet-facing Apache 2.4.55 to 2.4.70 server that speaks HTTP/2 is exposed to an unauthenticated flaw with public crash reproduction and credible code execution, and upgrading or turning off HTTP/2 closes it.

CVE-2026-119618 disclosure timeline