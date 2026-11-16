Apicurio Registry - Unauthenticated Access
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.apicur.io/registry/docs/apicurio-registry/3.0.x/getting-started/assembly-configuring-registry-security.htmlhttps://github.com/Apicurio/apicurio-registry/blob/3.3.4/app/src/main/resources/application.properties
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apicurio
- Product
- apicurio_registry
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