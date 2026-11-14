ChatWiki < 2.10.0 - Cross-Tenant Document Page Disclosure CVE-2026-124027
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/zhimaAi/chatwiki/issues/181https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-124027https://github.com/zhimaAi/chatwiki/commit/d1ca145e283e2cb652e0b1002d5f14d6a46671e3https://github.com/zhimaAi/chatwiki/releases/tag/v2.10.0
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zhimaai
- Product
- chatwiki
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