Cowrie < 2.9.0 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2025-34469
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-83jg-m2pm-4jxjhttps://github.com/cowrie/cowrie/issues/2622https://github.com/cowrie/cowrie/pull/2800https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-34469
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cowrie
- Product
- cowrie
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.