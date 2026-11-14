CryptoPayment Gateway <= 1.2.2 - Unauthenticated Broken Access Control CVE-2026-81648
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/9b1490a0-1381-4d22-8086-f75aade4e898/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-81648
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 13, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cryptopayment-gateway
- Product
- cryptopayment-gateway
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.