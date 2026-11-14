dagu <= 2.3.0 - Path Traversal via Encoded Slashes in DAG Name CVE-2026-33344
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dagu-org/dagu/security/advisories/GHSA-ph8x-4jfv-v9v8https://github.com/dagu-org/dagu/commit/7d07fda8f9de3ae73dfb081ccd0639f8059c56bb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- dagucloud
- Product
- dagu
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