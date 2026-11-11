EduSoho < 22.4.7 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2023-7335
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://vulncheck.com/advisories/edusoho-arbitrary-file-read-via-classroom-course-statisticshttps://github.com/gobysec/GobyVuls/blob/master/CNVD-2023-03903.mdhttps://github.com/zeroChen00/exp-pochttps://www.cnvd.org.cn/flaw/show/CNVD-2023-03903https://github.com/edusoho/edusoho/releases/tag/v22.4.7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-7335
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- edusoho
- Product
- edusoho
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