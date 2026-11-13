FUXA <= 1.2.8 - Authentication Bypass to Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-69985
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-69985https://gist.github.com/lihy10/8cb2dd65ebf1385f12a7e00e25a50d40https://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/blob/master/server/api/jwt-helper.js
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- frangoteam
- Product
- fuxa
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