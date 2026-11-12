FUXA - Authorization Bypass CVE-2026-25939
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/security/advisories/GHSA-c869-jx4c-q5fchttps://github.com/frangoteam/FUXA/commit/5782b35117a9bd14ffcb881f8dfb8c6680157d9bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25939
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- frangoteam
- Product
- fuxa
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