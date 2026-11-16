Joomla! - Authentication Bypass CVE-2016-8870
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-8870https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/659-20161001-core-account-creation.htmlhttps://github.com/joomla/joomla-cms/commit/bae1d43938c878480cfd73671e4945211538fdcfhttps://www.fortinet.com/blog/threat-research/joomla-from-no-one-to-the-highest-privilegehttps://blog.scrt.ch/2016/11/10/joomla-admin-user-creation-3-4-4-%E2%86%92-3-6-3/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 4, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- joomla
- Product
- joomla\!
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