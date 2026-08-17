LG NAS Devices - Remote Code Execution
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vpnmentor.com/blog/critical-vulnerability-found-majority-lg-nas-devices/https://medium.com/@0x616163/lg-n1a1-unauthenticated-remote-command-injection-cve-2018-14839-9d2cf760e247https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=2018-10818
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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