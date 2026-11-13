Mingsoft MCMS 5.2.7 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-30047
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-30047https://gitee.com/mingSoft/MCMS/issues/I54VLMhttps://security.snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JAVA-NETMINGSOFT-2823315https://www.rapid7.com/db/vulnerabilities/cve-2022-30047/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 11, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mingsoft
- Product
- mcms
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