MLflow Tracking Server - Unauthenticated Model Source Path Traversal RCE CVE-2025-11201
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-11201https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-25-931/https://mallory.ai/vulnerabilities/CVE-2025-11201
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 29, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lfprojects
- Product
- mlflow
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