Munin munin-httpd 2.99.1-2.999.18 - Unauthenticated Path Traversal CVE-2026-125357
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/munin-monitoring/munin/commit/e7b6f452cchttps://github.com/munin-monitoring/munin/issues/1710https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-125357
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- munin
- Product
- munin-httpd
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