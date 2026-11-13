NotificationX < 3.3.7 - Unauthenticated Notification Preview CVE-2026-119302
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e0264d07-668c-46f7-acab-0a7b59edb45f/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-119302https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/notificationx/tags/3.3.6&new_path=/notificationx/tags/3.3.7https://wordpress.org/plugins/notificationx/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- wpdeveloper
- Product
- notificationx
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