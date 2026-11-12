Ollama < 0.17.1 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-7482
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-x8qc-fggm-mpqghttps://github.com/ollama/ollama/commit/88d57d0483cca907e0b23a968c83627a20b21047https://github.com/szybnev/CVE-2026-7482
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ollama
- Product
- ollama
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