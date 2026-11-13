openDCIM - Unauthenticated SQL Injection to OS Command Injection CVE-2026-28517
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/opendcim-os-command-injection-via-dot-configuration-parameterhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/opendcim-sql-injection-in-config-updateparameterhttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/opendcim-missing-authorization-in-install-phphttps://chocapikk.com/posts/2026/opendcim-sqli-to-rce/https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/exploits/linux/http/opendcim_install_sqli_rce.rb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 27, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- opendcim
- Product
- opendcim
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