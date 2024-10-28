OpenVPN Access Server 2.1.4 - CRLF Injection CVE-2017-5868
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2017/05/23/13http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1038547https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-5868
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 26, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openvpn
- Product
- openvpn_access_server
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.