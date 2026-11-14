Plex Media Server < 1.43.3.10861 - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-96654
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-96654https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-96654https://raw.githubusercontent.com/cisagov/CSAF/develop/csaf_files/IT/white/2026/va-26-266-01.jsonhttps://zmain.info/blog/plex2shellhttps://github.com/code-zm/plex2shell
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- plex
- Product
- plex_media_server
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