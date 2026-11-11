Profile Builder <= 3.11.8 - Unauthenticated Privilege Escalation CVE-2024-6695
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-6695https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/CVE-2024-6695https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/profile-builder/tags/3.11.8&new_path=/profile-builder/tags/3.11.9
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 31, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- cozmoslabs
- Product
- profile-builder
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