Simple 301 Redirects by BetterLinks <= 2.0.3 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary Redirect Import CVE-2021-24353
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-24353https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/ce8f9648-30fb-4fb9-894e-879dc0f26f98/https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/simple-301-redirects-addon-bulk-uploader/vulnerability/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/simple-301-redirects/tags/2.0.3&new_path=/simple-301-redirects/tags/2.0.4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 14, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- betterlinks
- Product
- simple-301-redirects
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