SolarWinds Serv-U - Denial of Service CVE-2026-28318
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/cve-2026-28318https://documentation.solarwinds.com/en/success_center/servu/content/release_notes/servu_15-5-4_release_notes.htmhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-28318
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- solarwinds
- Product
- serv-u
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