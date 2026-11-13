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SolarWinds Serv-U - Denial of Service CVE-2026-28318

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.solarwinds.com/trust-center/security-advisories/cve-2026-28318https://documentation.solarwinds.com/en/success_center/servu/content/release_notes/servu_15-5-4_release_notes.htmhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-28318
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jun 4, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
solarwinds
Product
serv-u

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