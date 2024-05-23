Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager 3 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2024-4956
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://x.com/phithon_xg/status/1793517567560335428?s=46&t=GMMfJwV8rhJHdcj2TUympghttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-4956https://support.sonatype.com/hc/en-us/articles/29416509323923https://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sonatype
- Product
- nexus
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