SourceCodester Stock Management System 1.0 - SQL Injection Authentication Bypass CVE-2025-4283
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-4283https://github.com/th3w0lf-1337/Vulnerabilities/blob/main/SMS-PHP/SQLi/Auth-Bypass/info.mdhttps://www.sourcecodester.com/php/17aborb/stock-management-system-php.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 5, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oretnom23
- Product
- stock_management_system
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.