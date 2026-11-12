Stop User Enumeration <= 1.3.8 - REST API User Enumeration Bypass CVE-2017-1000226
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://advisories.dxw.com/advisories/stop-user-enumeration-rest-api/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-1000226
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 17, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fullworks
- Product
- stop-user-enumeration
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