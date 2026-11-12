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Stop User Enumeration <= 1.3.8 - REST API User Enumeration Bypass CVE-2017-1000226

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://advisories.dxw.com/advisories/stop-user-enumeration-rest-api/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-1000226
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Nov 17, 2017
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
fullworks
Product
stop-user-enumeration

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