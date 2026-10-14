SuiteCRM <= 7.15.1, <= 8.10.1 - Authenticated SSRF CVE-2026-69137
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/SuiteCRM/SuiteCRM/security/advisories/GHSA-72r3-24x4-j46chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-69137
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- suitecrm
- Product
- suitecrm
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