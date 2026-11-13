Tinyproxy < 1.11.2 - Use After Free in HTTP Connection Header CVE-2023-49606
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://talosintelligence.com/vulnerability_reports/TALOS-2023-1889https://github.com/tinyproxy/tinyproxy/commit/12a8484265f7b00591293da492bb3c9987001956https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-49606http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2024/05/07/1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 1, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tinyproxy_project
- Product
- tinyproxy
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