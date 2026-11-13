TYPO3 Caddy Extension < 7.2.10 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-5963
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20170214000711/https://forge.typo3.org/issues/79325http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/96198https://gitlab.die-netzmacher.de/typo3/caddyhttps://extensions.typo3.org/extension/caddyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-5963
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 12, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- caddy_project
- Product
- caddy
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