vulnerability-operator < 0.28.16 - Unauthenticated Report Directory Listing CVE-2026-64858
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ckotzbauer/vulnerability-operator/security/advisories/GHSA-6v6c-4cxg-cc93https://github.com/ckotzbauer/vulnerability-operator/commit/b083ab0146e7fb301be6b5a4bc917b5e5fad6eaehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-64858
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ckotzbauer
- Product
- vulnerability-operator
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