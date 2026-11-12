WordPress Simple File List < 4.2.3 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-36847
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-36847https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48979https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/10249
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 12, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- simple-file-list
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