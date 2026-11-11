WP e-Commerce Shop Styling <= 2.5 - Authenticated Directory Traversal / Arbitrary File Read CVE-2015-5468
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5468https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/37422https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/2f084e8a-c7d6-43c2-8834-7e4a6d501c8ahttps://wordpress.org/plugins/wp-ecommerce-shop-styling/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 23, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- haet
- Product
- wp-ecommerce-shop-styling
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