WP Maps Pro (wp-google-map-gold) <= 6.1.0 - Unauthenticated Administrator Account Creation CVE-2026-8732
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-8732https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wp-maps-pro/cve-2026-8732/https://github.com/xShadow-Here/CVE-2026-8732
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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