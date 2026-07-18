wp2shell - WordPress Core 6.9.0-6.9.4 and 7.0.0-7.0.1 - Pre-Auth Batch-Route Confusion leading to SQL Injection CVE-2026-63030
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-63030https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-60137
- Codename
- wp2shell
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jul 10, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- CMS
- Vendor
- WordPress
- Product
- WordPress
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