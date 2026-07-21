WPBookit <= 1.0.8 - Unauthenticated Customer Information Disclosure CVE-2026-1980
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/a1867c79-29d7-46a4-bfaf-c65e8a44c2ed?source=cvehttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wpbookit/tags/1.0.8/core/admin/classes/class.wpb-admin-routes.php#L146https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1980https://wordpress.org/plugins/wpbookit/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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