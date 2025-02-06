How to bruteforce development, CI/CD, and other apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor
Compromising development and CI/CD tools can give attackers access to source code repositories, automation pipelines, and deployment systems, making them high-value targets.
This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for Bitbucket, GitLab CE, Jenkins, JetBrains TeamCity, and more, helping you discover login endpoints, analyze authentication mechanisms, and test credential security. By applying these techniques, you can uncover authentication weaknesses before attackers do, ensuring a stronger security posture for the systems you audit.
How to check Bitbucket for weak credentials
Deployment method: Atlassian Dockerhub
1. Find the web app login endpoint for Bitbucket
The Bitbucket login form usually sits on the /login endpoint.
2. Discover the Bitbucket login parameters
Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.
3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms
After one invalid attempt, the following message is returned:
After two failed attempts, the CAPTCHA is activated.
Hydra commands and output
We used the following commands to bruteforce Bitbucket with Hydra with one pair of valid credentials and one pair of invalid ones:
hydra -l benchmark-user -p tq6nAhfAhqtwBn7WXWqoaMXWF -s 7990 bitbucket.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/j_atl_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&_atl_remember_me=on&next=%2Fdashboard&queryString=next%3D%252Fdashboard&submit=Log+in:Invalid username or password."
hydra -l benchmark-user -p bad-password -s 7990 bitbucket.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/j_atl_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&_atl_remember_me=on&next=%2Fdashboard&queryString=next%3D%252Fdashboard&submit=Log+in:Invalid username or password."
As shown in the output, Hydra correctly identified both invalid and valid credentials.
For the second scenario with multiple usernames and passwords, we used the following command:
hydra -L users.txt -P pass.txt -s 7990 bitbucket.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/j_atl_security_check:j_username=^USER^&j_password=^PASS^&_atl_remember_me=on&next=%2Fdashboard&queryString=next%3D%252Fdashboard&submit=Log+in:Invalid username or password." -V
Hydra identified the valid credentials when testing 2 users and 13 passwords.
Password Auditor commands and results
For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:
Target: http://bitbucket.pentest-ground.com:7990/login
Ports: Use port from target URL
Services: HTTP
Wordlists: pa-benchmark
Because the pa-benchmark wordlist includes the valid credentials, the tool will make 4 attempts against the target - 3 with invalid credentials and one with valid credentials.
As the screenshot below shows, the Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.
It also delivered a screenshot of the logged-in session to confirm the provided credentials are valid.
For the second scenario, we modified the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 12 passwords (11 invalid and 1 valid).
The Password Auditor reports that the Bitbucket server activated its CAPTCHA protection. In the Details section, we recommend using the Password Spray attack type or splitting the scan into multiple scans with smaller wordlists.
Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor
Since authentication security varies across different platforms - some using CAPTCHAs, CSRF tokens, or IP-based rate limiting - choosing the right testing approach is essential. These detailed Hydra commands for manual bruteforcing are ready to use, along with steps that demonstrate how the Password Auditor automates credential testing for more efficient, reliable assessments.
You’ll see how Hydra interacts with authentication defenses and how the Password Auditor captures screenshots and proof of valid credentials to streamline your security audits.