How to check Bitbucket for weak credentials

For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:

Target: http://bitbucket.pentest-ground.com:7990/login

Ports: Use port from target URL

Services: HTTP

Wordlists: pa-benchmark





Because the pa-benchmark wordlist includes the valid credentials, the tool will make 4 attempts against the target - 3 with invalid credentials and one with valid credentials.





As the screenshot below shows, the Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.