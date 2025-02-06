How to check Gitlab CE for weak credentials

In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands:

GitLab uses authenticity_token as a CSRF token, which is different for each request. Since Hydra requires this parameter to be configured as static, it cannot generate these tokens. Consequently, Hydra marked both attempts as valid credentials.



Since the first scenario didn't work, we did not proceed with testing the second one.