Skip to main content

How to bruteforce development, CI/CD, and other apps with Hydra and the Password Auditor

Compromising development and CI/CD tools can give attackers access to source code repositories, automation pipelines, and deployment systems, making them high-value targets. 

This guide provides real-world testing methodologies for Bitbucket, GitLab CE, Jenkins, JetBrains TeamCity, and more, helping you discover login endpoints, analyze authentication mechanisms, and test credential security. By applying these techniques, you can uncover authentication weaknesses before attackers do, ensuring a stronger security posture for the systems you audit.

See full benchmark results
Hydra vs password auditor hero image

How to check Gitlab CE for weak credentials

Deployment method: Docker Gitlab

1. Find the web app login endpoint in Gitlab CE

Most often, the Gitlab CE login form sits on the /users/sign_in endpoint on port 80 or port 443.

Gitlab CE login

2. Discover the Gitlab CE login parameters

Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.

Gitlab CE Web Developer Tools

Note that GitLab CE uses authenticity_token as a CSRF token.

3. Identify error messages and protection mechanisms

After one invalid attempt, Gitlab Community Edition returns the following message:

Gitlab CE login error

The login form seems to shadow ban your IP after multiple failed login attempts. You still get the Login failed message in the browser even if you use the correct credentials.

Hydra commands and output

In the first 1 set of valid and 1 set of invalid credentials scenario, we used the following Hydra commands:

hydra -l root -p bad-password gitlab.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/users/sign_in:authenticity_token=kqQc3fpC32LIpnAa_ArJLVE05av1xq3hezFXlZABOJxptlcsqcREz-xhX-9qyVqwJQpujx9JijRRTCjLatiD1g&user%5Blogin%5D=^USER^&user%5Bpassword%5D=^PASS^&user%5Bremember_me%5D=0:Invalid login or password." -V
hydra -l root -p JejPqA3mCFxM1F8nzYNHzDLo/h+9JEbH6bxVAlEhYPs= gitlab.pentest-ground.com http-post-form "/users/sign_in:authenticity_token=kqQc3fpC32LIpnAa_ArJLVE05av1xq3hezFXlZABOJxptlcsqcREz-xhX-9qyVqwJQpujx9JijRRTCjLatiD1g&user%5Blogin%5D=^USER^&user%5Bpassword%5D=^PASS^&user%5Bremember_me%5D=0:Invalid login or password." -V
Gitlab CE Hydra output

GitLab uses authenticity_token as a CSRF token, which is different for each request. Since Hydra requires this parameter to be configured as static, it cannot generate these tokens. Consequently, Hydra marked both attempts as valid credentials.


Since the first scenario didn't work, we did not proceed with testing the second one.

Password Auditor commands and results

For the first scenario, these are the parameters we adjusted to perform a more focused scan:

  • Target: http://gitlab.pentest-ground.com/users/sign_in

  • Ports: Use port from target URL

  • Services: HTTP

  • Wordlists: pa-benchmark


The pa-benchmark wordlist includes valid credentials, so the process involves making four attempts to the target: 3 with invalid credentials and 1 with valid credentials.


The screenshots below show that the Pentest-Tools.com Password Auditor successfully identified the valid credentials.

Gitlab CE Password Auditor scan results

The Password Auditor also provides a screenshot of the logged-in session to verify the validity of the provided credentials.

Password Auditor screenshot of the Gitlab CE logged-in session

For the second scenario, we modified the wordlist to include 2 users (1 invalid and 1 valid) and 12 passwords (11 invalid and 1 valid). 


As mentioned in the Identify error messages and protection mechanisms section, it seems that the target shadow bans the source IP of the attack. Therefore, the Password Auditor didn’t identify the valid credentials, when testing the target app with 2 users and 13 passwords.

Bruteforce commands and settings for Hydra and the Password Auditor

Since authentication security varies across different platforms - some using CAPTCHAs, CSRF tokens, or IP-based rate limiting - choosing the right testing approach is essential. These detailed Hydra commands for manual bruteforcing are ready to use, along with steps that demonstrate how the Password Auditor automates credential testing for more efficient, reliable assessments. 


You’ll see how Hydra interacts with authentication defenses and how the Password Auditor captures screenshots and proof of valid credentials to streamline your security audits.

BitbucketJenkinsGitlab CEJetBrains TeamCity