How to check JetBrains TeamCity for weak credentials

Use the Network tab in Web Developer Tools to identify the parameters.

In JetBrains TeamCity, the login page uses the publicKey and encryptedPassword parameters as part of the authentication process to enhance security.





Here's a brief explanation of each concept:

publicKey : This is the public portion of a key pair (public/private key) used for RSA encryption. JetBrains TeamCity provides this public key to the client (browser) during the login process. The public key is used to encrypt sensitive information, specifically the password, before it gets sent to the server. This helps protect the password during transmission, even if the data is intercepted.

encryptedPassword: This is the user's password, encrypted using the RSA public key provided by TeamCity. When a user enters their password, it is encrypted client-side using JavaScript with the public key. The resulting encryptedPassword value is then sent to the server instead of the plain text password. On the server side, TeamCity uses the corresponding private key to decrypt the password and authenticate the user.





This mechanism prevents the plain text password from being exposed during transmission, adding an extra layer of security against potential interception or eavesdropping attacks.