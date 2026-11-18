9router 0.2.21-0.4.41 - Hardcoded JWT Secret Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-49352
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/decolua/9router/security/advisories/GHSA-jphh-m39h-6gwxhttps://github.com/decolua/9router/commit/fe3ce25ae3cda48c0702c2d452e17f6ec214009dhttps://github.com/decolua/9router/releases/tag/v0.4.44https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49352
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- decolua
- Product
- 9router
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