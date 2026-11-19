Technical details

Java4Shell is a heap out-of-bounds write in the Base64 decoder built into OpenJDK's HotSpot JVM.

On x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 VBMI, HotSpot swaps Java's Base64 decoding for a hand-written assembly routine to speed it up. That routine misses an edge case.

A malformed 65-byte input (64 valid characters followed by a stray = ) makes the routine compute an output length of -1. The write mask then covers all 64 bytes, and the routine writes 62 bytes past the end of the output buffer. Java rejects the input as invalid, but by then the neighboring heap objects are already corrupted.

The fix, JDK-8393212, adds a three-line length check. Oracle and OpenJDK shipped it on November 17, 2026, the same day Calif, the team that found the flaw, published its write-up.

What an attacker can do by exploiting Java4Shell

Corrupt heap memory in the JVM and read it back, in the style of Heartbleed, without credentials, when an unauthenticated path reaches the decoder

in the JVM and read it back, in the style of Heartbleed, without credentials, when an unauthenticated path reaches the decoder Potentially run code with the Java process's privileges. Calif reports pre-auth RCE in Keycloak, Jira, Confluence, Artifactory, Jenkins, and PingFederate in default configurations, and post-auth RCE in Kafka Broker, Solr, Elasticsearch, Gerrit, and Spinnaker. As of November 18, 2026, nobody has independently verified these claims.

Calif reports pre-auth RCE in Keycloak, Jira, Confluence, Artifactory, Jenkins, and PingFederate in default configurations, and post-auth RCE in Kafka Broker, Solr, Elasticsearch, Gerrit, and Spinnaker. As of November 18, 2026, nobody has independently verified these claims. Attack Java clients that connect to a malicious TLS server (per Calif)

Calif also says no universal exploit exists yet: each target needs its own decoder route, a writable buffer, a feedback channel, and the right heap layout.

Any product that bundles an affected Java runtime inherits the flaw, including container images and appliances. Check those with the vendor.

Potential business impact: what this can mean for your organization

The risk depends on what the affected service does:

Identity providers (Keycloak, PingFederate): code execution there lets an attacker mint sessions for every application that trusts the provider.

code execution there lets an attacker mint sessions for every application that trusts the provider. CI/CD and artifact stores (Jenkins, Artifactory): these hold build credentials, signing keys, and the artifacts other teams deploy, so one foothold can become a supply chain incident.

these hold build credentials, signing keys, and the artifacts other teams deploy, so one foothold can become a supply chain incident. Collaboration tools (Jira, Confluence): architecture docs, incident notes, and credentials pasted into tickets give an attacker a map of the rest of your environment.

architecture docs, incident notes, and credentials pasted into tickets give an attacker a map of the rest of your environment. Availability: heap corruption can crash the JVM and drop every request it serves.

If a compromise leads to a personal data breach, GDPR gives you 72 hours to notify, and NIS2 asks organizations in scope for an early warning within 24 hours.

Java versions vulnerable to Java4Shell

Java 17, 21, 25, and 27 are vulnerable in every OpenJDK-based distribution, on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 VBMI.

Status as of November 18, 2026:

Distribution Vulnerable versions Fixed in Oracle Java SE 17 17.0.6 to 17.0.21.0.3 17.0.21.1 Oracle Java SE 21 21.0.13.0.3 and earlier 21.0.13.1 Oracle Java SE 25 25.0.5.0.3 and earlier 25.0.5.1 Oracle Java SE 27 27.0.1.0.3 and earlier 27.0.1.1 Oracle Java SE 8 Performance Pack 8u511b33-perf 8u513-perf Oracle GraalVM Builds on affected JDK 17 and 21 releases GraalVM for JDK 17.0.21.1 and 21.0.13.1; Enterprise Edition 21.3.20.1 Amazon Corretto 17, 21, 25, and 27 builds before the fix 17.0.21.1.2, 21.0.13.1.2, 25.0.5.1.2, 27.0.1.1.4 Azul Zulu (free builds) 17, 21, 25, and 27 builds before the fix 17.70.201, 21.54.201, 25.38.201, 27.30.201 Red Hat build of OpenJDK and RHEL packages Affected Fix pending as of November 18, 2026 Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, BellSoft Liberica, SAP SapMachine Affected On each vendor's schedule

Not affected: standard Java 8 and Java 11, Java 17.0.0 through 17.0.5, ARM64 hosts, and x86-64 CPUs without AVX-512 VBMI.

Two notes to consider when assessing your servers:

Vendor builds can carry the fix under a version number that looks unpatched, so check the vendor's release notes, not only the version string.

"Fixed in 17.0.11 and 21.0.3" refers to JDK-8321599, an older bug in the same decoder. Those versions are still vulnerable to Java4Shell.

Java4Shell severity score unpacked

Oracle (CNA): CVSS v3.1 base score 8.1

CVSS v3.1 base score Calif: CVSS v4.0 base score 9.2

CVSS v4.0 base score NVD: not yet assigned

Scoring factors:

Reachable over the network

No authentication required on paths that decode Base64 before login

on paths that decode Base64 before login No user interaction required

What slows exploitation: the CPU requirement, a per-target exploit, and the need for the right heap layout.

The TL;DR for leadership: Java 17, 21, 25, and 27 services on recent Intel Xeon or AMD Zen 4 hardware that decode untrusted Base64 before login are exposed to heap corruption, with claimed pre-auth RCE in widely used products. Patching the JVM closes it, and a JVM flag buys time.

Java4Shell disclosure timeline