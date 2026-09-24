9router <=0.5.4 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-56681
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-5mj8-gf6m-fhw8https://github.com/decolua/9router/security/advisories/GHSA-5mj8-gf6m-fhw8https://github.com/decolua/9router/commit/efd20be8d81ef2e256a7037f3aa78e6b567b5fd3https://github.com/decolua/9router/releases/tag/v0.5.6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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