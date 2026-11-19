Admidio <= 5.0.8 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-41661
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Admidio/admidio/security/advisories/GHSA-gq27-fc8w-vcmphttps://github.com/Admidio/admidio/commit/a0fe499385c4c2c15d7755f4b42e0003a8933cfahttps://github.com/Admidio/admidio/releases/tag/v5.0.9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-41661
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- admidio
- Product
- admidio
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