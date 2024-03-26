Adobe ColdFusion - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-20767
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jeva.cc/2973.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-20767https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb24-14.htmlhttps://github.com/Praison001/CVE-2024-20767-Adobe-ColdFusionhttps://github.com/Hatcat123/my_stars
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- adobe
- Product
- coldfusion
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