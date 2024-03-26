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Adobe ColdFusion - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-20767

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://jeva.cc/2973.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-20767https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb24-14.htmlhttps://github.com/Praison001/CVE-2024-20767-Adobe-ColdFusionhttps://github.com/Hatcat123/my_stars
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Mar 18, 2024
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
adobe
Product
coldfusion

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